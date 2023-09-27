Upcoming Noida airport ‘location identifier’ is DXN, a three-letter unique code

NOIDA: The Noida International Airport chief executive officer Christoph Schnellmann on Wednesday said that the global aviation body- International Air Transport Association (IATA) has given a unique three letter code ‘DXN’ to Noida International Greenfield airport being developed at Jewar.

This code is given to every airport as it is used globally for location identification. This is similar to pin code and governed by IATA resolution 763 for location code requirement, officials explained.

The code for Delhi’s IGI airport, for example, is DEL.

“This (three letter code) is one of the biggest milestones that the Noida International airport has achieved and the work on the project is going on as per the schedule,” said Schnellmann.

Officials said the unique three letter code serves the important purpose as it helps in standardised communication between aviation stakeholders, enabling smooth operations and reduced errors. It is useful for ticket bookings, boarding passes and bag tag designators, said officials.

Noida International airport Limited (NIAL), which is the UP government’s nodal body to monitor the progress of the airport, described receiving the three-letter code as a big step forward as it paves the way for pacing the work to complete this project on time.

“We are delighted to share that IATA has awarded Noida International Airport with the international three-letter code “DXN”. This is an important recognition by the airlines international trade body and another milestone for the airport project,” said Arun Vir Singh NIAL’s chief executive officer and the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (YEIDA).

The airport is expected to become functional before its scheduled deadline of September 29, 2024, officials, who are part of the project’s phase one have said.

Schnellmann said, “So far we have built 4 floors of the air traffic control building and remaining two floors will be ready shortly.”

The work on terminal building’s interior will start after three months.

Once the first phase is completed, the airport will cater to 12 million passengers annually which will extend to 70 million passengers under phase four. The first phase will have a 3,900 metre runway with a capacity of 28 aircraft stands, and will witness one lakh flights per year, officials said, adding that the planned passenger terminal will be spread across an area of one lakh square metres.

