UPSC 2024 toppers: Who are Shakti Dubey, Harshita Goyal, Dongre Archit Parag?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2024. Shakti Dubey topped the civil services exam. Shakti Dubey is the topper of the UPSC 2024 exam. Out of the top five toppers, three were women and two were men.(Pexel/ Representative image)

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).

A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for the written (main) examination, which was held in September 2024. Out of these, 2,845 candidates qualified for the final interview.

Of these, 1,009 candidates (725 men and 284 women) have been recommended by the commission for appointment to various services.

The top five qualified candidates comprise three women and two men. Here are the profiles of the toppers of the UPSC 2024 exam.

Shakti Dubey

Shakti Dubey topped the civil services examination of 2024.

She completed her graduation (Bachelor of Science) in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad.

She qualified for the UPSC examination with political science and international relations as her optional subject, as per a statement by the commission.

Harshita Goyal

Harshita Goyal, grabbed the second rank in the highly competitive examination.

She graduated with a Bachelors in Commerce degree from MS University of Baroda.

She also qualified with political science and international relations as her optional subject.

Dongre Archit Parag

Dongre Archit Parag, stood third in the UPSC 2024 rankings.

He has a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree in electrical and electronics engineering from VIT, Vellore.

His optional subject for the exam was philosophy.

Shah Margi Chirag

Shah Margi Chirag secured fourth place in the UPSC 2024 ranking.

She has a Bachelor of Engineering degree in computer engineering from Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad.

She pursued sociology as her optional subject.

Aakash Garg

Aakash Garg was the fifth-qualified candidate of the UPSC 2024 exams.

He completed his Bachelor of Technology degree in computer science and has done engineering from the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.

Like Shah Margi Chirag, he also took sociology as his optional subject.

The top 25 qualified candidates of the UPSC 2024 exam comprise 11 women and 14 men. Their educational qualifications range from engineering, science, humanities to commerce.

They also come from various premier institutions in the country such as IIT, VIT, JNU, University of Delhi and more, the commission said.

The candidates also had a wide variety of optional subjects during the examination, including anthropology, geography, mathematics, political science and international relations, public administration and more.

The recommended candidates also include 45 persons with benchmark disabilities, comprising 12 orthopedically handicapped, eight visually challenged, 16 hearing impaired candidates, and nine who had multiple disabilities.