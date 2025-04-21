UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024: Where, how to check CSE results when declared

The Union Public Service Commission has not yet released UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024. The final result for UPSC CSE will be available to candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024: Where, how to check CSE results when out

The personality test, or interview, was held for 2845 candidates from January 7 to April 17, 2025. It was held in two sessions: the first session at 9 a.m. and the second session at 1 p.m. Those candidates who passed the main exam appeared for the interview round.

The Commission conducted the Civil Services main examination in two shifts on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The Civil Services main examination started with Paper I and ended with Paper VI and Paper VII. The mains exam result was announced on December 9, 2025.

Candidates who had passed the Civil Services prelims examination were eligible to appear for the main examination. The preliminary exam was conducted on June 16, and the result was announced on July 1, 2024.

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024: How to check

To check the final results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check their roll numbers.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill 1056 posts in the organization. The registration process started on February 14 and ended on March 5, 2024. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.