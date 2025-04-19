Menu Explore
JEE Main 2025 Toppers: Three from UP among 24 who secured 100 percentile

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 19, 2025 09:58 PM IST

Shreyas Lohiya, Kushagra Baingaha and Saurav from Uttar Pradesh secured the perfect NTA score.

Three of the 24 candidates who scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main are from Uttar Pradesh, with results of the second session announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday. Shreyas Lohiya, Kushagra Baingaha and Saurav from the state secured the perfect NTA score.

Three from UP among 24 who secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2025 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Also read: JEE Main 2025 result: Three from tricity in top 100 ranks

Lohiya, who appeared in the ISC examination this year, is among 24 candidates across the country who aced the examination conducted by the NTA in April. From Lucknow, Lohiya credited his success to rigorous time management and disciplined study hours. "I followed a strict schedule, studying for about six hours daily. After school, I planned my day meticulously to balance preparation for both JEE and board exams," he said.

Also read: JEE Mains Session 2 Results 2025: Rajasthan has highest number of NTA 100 scorers, here are other states that follow

With an engineer father and an elder brother studying computer science at IIT Roorkee, Lohiya found inspiration within his family. "Their guidance and support kept me motivated. While this achievement is special, my focus is now on JEE Advanced," he added.

Also read: JEE Main 2025 results: Meet Gujarat state toppers Aadit Bhagade and Shiven Toshniwal

Baingaha said he devoted over 6-7 hours to self-study. "I paid attention to what my teachers taught me. I got 99.95th percentile in my JEE Main (January) examination. My father is a businessman, my mother a housewife and my sister an architect. They supported me in my journey,” they added.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Exam Results / JEE Main 2025 Toppers: Three from UP among 24 who secured 100 percentile
