JEE Main 2025 result: Three from tricity in top 100 ranks

Three from the tricity have secured spots in the top 100 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam, the results for which were declared on Saturday by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Chandigarh topper (left) Arnav Jindal and Punjab state topper Piusa Das (right)

Also rea: JEE Main 2025 results: Meet Gujarat state toppers Aadit Bhagade and Shiven Toshniwal

Arnav Jindal who had secured 99.996 NTA score in the session one exam was the Chandigarh state topper again. He was able to improve his score further upto 99.999 in the second attempt and obtained AIR 36 based on his final NTA score. He is a student of DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8 and a resident of Kharar.

Speaking about his score, Jindal said, “From day one I had been preparing for JEE Advanced. While I had set aside around a month for the Session one exam, I spent only a few days on session two,” he said. He has been so thorough with his preparation that he said he will finish his quota of revision for Saturday before he celebrates his achievement with his family. He said he had analysed his first paper attempt and spent some time revising the syllabus for the Main exam which is slightly different from the Advanced exam.

Also read: JEE-Main: 11 from Kota coaching centres among 24 students with 100 percentile

His father Deepak Jindal is a businessman in Kurukshetra. His mother Ritu Aggarwal is a homemaker. He has an elder sister Janhavi Mittal who has done MBBS from Shimla. He wants to pursue computer science engineering from either IIT Delhi or IIT Bombay. While he studied upto 14 hours a day, he preferred to unwind by listening to songs, especially Arijit Singh.

Piusa Das who secured AIR 80 based on his NTA score is the Punjab toppers as per the NTA toppers list. While he hails from Kolkata, he had enrolled in Naryana E-Techno School in Sector 119, Mohali and says that he had shifted to Chandigarh as he heard it was a good place to prepare for the JEE exam. His inspiration is his father, Pratik Das who is also an engineer and his mother Sujata Das is a homemaker. He also studied around 13-14 hours a day and he likes to unwind by playing football. He says he is a big fan of the Real Madrid football club in Spain.

Ranveer Singh Virdi, a student of Ryan International School in Sector 49 secured AIR 97 based on his final NTA score. Everyone in his family including his father Surinder Singh Virdi has a background in computer science engineering and he wants to follow in their footsteps and wants to pursue CSE from IIT Bombay.

Also read: JEE Mains Session 2 Results 2025: Rajasthan has highest number of NTA 100 scorers, here are other states that follow

Last year, Vedant Saini of Bhavan Vidyalaya School in Chandigarh had secured a perfect 100 percentile and AIR 26. Last year as well, three from the tricity had figured in the top 100 of JEE Mains while in 2023 there were four with Raghav Goyal of Bhavan Vidyalaya who secured AIR 20.

The JEE Advanced exam will now be conducted on May 18 based on a cut-off score calculated by the NTA. JEE Main is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating through the Central Seat Allocation Board. JEE Advanced is the main exam for getting admission into IITs.