Upset with wife’s silent treatment, unemployed man gets drunk and sets vehicles on fire

Upset over his wife having stopped talking to him, a man allegedly got drunk and set afire a car, a building and two-wheelers near Tiruchirappalli, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday.

The man in his mid-30s, who was arrested in the morning, was without a job for sometime and refused to look out for one. This angered his wife who was working in a hospital, police said.

She stopped speaking to him for the past several days, they added.

Dejected by this, he went berserk.

CCTV footage examined by the police in the area nailed George and he was arrested.

