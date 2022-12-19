Home / India News / UPSRTC to operate maximum buses in daytime to avoid accidents due to fog at night

UPSRTC to operate maximum buses in daytime to avoid accidents due to fog at night

Published on Dec 19, 2022 09:04 PM IST

The corporation management on Monday issued detailed guidelines to the field officers on safe bus operations asking them to see that the operation of buses -- with less than 60% load factor -- is rescheduled to daytime only.

Officers have also been asked to put up stickers on buses, requesting passengers that they should not force the driver to move on if he/she has stopped the bus midway due to fog. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will reschedule the operation of its buses to ply them, as much as possible, in the daytime. This is being done to prevent road mishaps due to low visibility caused by dense fog at night in the winter.

“Do a regular counselling of drivers and conductors during winters cautioning them against doing anything that endangers passengers’ safety,” read the guidelines issued by additional MD Annapoorna Garg. it added, “It is also important that headlights, brake lights, and side indicator lights are in place and functional in all the buses.”

Officers have also been asked to put up stickers on buses, requesting passengers that they should not force the driver to move on if he/she has stopped the bus midway due to fog.

