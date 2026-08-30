Uranium supply deal, $5 billion annual trade by 2030: India-Uzbekistan strengthen ties during PM Modi's visit

India and Uzbekistan elevated their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on Sunday following the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Marking the 15th anniversary of the strategic partnership, the two nations set a target of $5 billion in annual trade by 2030, agreed to establish a framework for long-term supply of uranium from Uzbekistan to India, and more.

The two nations agreed to establish a framework for the long-term supply of uranium from Uzbekistan to India. (@narendramodi/X)

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"Uzbekistan is at the heart of Central Asia and is at the heart of India's engagement in the region," PM Modi said.

"A stronger India-Uzbekistan partnership will be a powerful force for peace, progress and prosperity in Central Asia," he added.

Deep Dive What is the significance of the $5 billion annual trade target set between India and Uzbekistan by 2030? The target aims to enhance bilateral economic ties significantly, increasing current trade from over $1 billion, thereby underscoring the growing strategic partnership and cooperation in various sectors like infrastructure and energy. How will the long-term uranium supply agreement between Uzbekistan and India impact their civil-nuclear energy collaboration? Establishing a framework for long-term uranium supply fortifies India's civil-nuclear energy ambitions by ensuring a steady supply from Uzbekistan, contributing to energy security and development in both nations. Why did Uzbekistan introduce a 30-day visa-free regime for Indian citizens during PM Modi's visit? The visa-free regime aims to strengthen people-to-people ties, enhance tourism, and facilitate business exchanges, reflecting the deepening relationship between India and Uzbekistan.

Follow live updates on PM Modi's Uzbekistan visit here.

Key outcomes of talks with Uzbekistan

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{{^usCountry}} PM Modi shared the key outcomes of the meeting with President Mirziyoyev in Tashkent in a post on X (formerly Twitter). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi shared the key outcomes of the meeting with President Mirziyoyev in Tashkent in a post on X (formerly Twitter). {{/usCountry}}

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"Elevation of India-Uzbekistan relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Boost trade to over 5 billion dollars by 2030. Increase cooperation in infrastructure, DPI, AI, critical minerals, energy, space and more. Enhance market access, connectivity, banking and payments," the PM posted.

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Trade expansion, payment systems, and more

India and Uzbekistan set a bilateral trade target of $5 billion annually by 2030, up from the present of over $1 billion.

Speaking about trade and investment, the Prime Minister said that matters including market access, connectivity, banking, and payment systems will be addressed in a structured manner.

The discussions between the two leaders focused on trade, investment, infrastructure, digital public infrastructure (including UPI), information technology, critical minerals, defence and security, education, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, according to news agency PTI.

Also Read | PM Modi lands in Uzbekistan on two-nation visit; President Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives him

Long-term uranium supply, defence ties

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The two nations agreed to establish a framework for long-term supply of uranium from Uzbekistan to India in line with cooperation in the civil-nuclear energy sector.

Following this, MEA secretary (West) Sibi George informed that “positive discussions” took place about the supply of uranium to India. He also noted that the two nations are close to signing an agreement.

“Positive discussions have happened on a long-term arrangement for the supply of uranium to India. We are close to signing an agreement very shortly. The level of bilateral ties between the two countries has been raised to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which, as I mentioned, includes a Foreign Minister-level Coordination Group and raising the level of the Joint Commission Meeting, or the Intergovernmental Commission, from the Secretary level to the Ministerial level,” George noted.

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"A Business Summit will be held to boost economic ties, and both sides will work on a long-term arrangement for the supply of Uranium. Both sides also set a target of bilateral trade of $5 billion by 2030. That is in the next three years," he added.

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Both nations will promote direct linkages between their defense industries to pursue the co-development and co-production of military hardware.

"The close defence and security cooperation between our two countries reflects our deep mutual trust. In the future, we will promote direct linkages, co-production, and co-development between our defence industries," PM Modi said.

"We believe that terrorism, extremism, and separatism pose serious challenges to the entire region," he emphasised.

"Maintaining a policy of zero tolerance against these threats has been, and will continue to be, our shared resolve," the prime minister added.

Also Read | In latest show of ‘car diplomacy’, PM Modi seen sharing a ride with Uzbekistan President

Elevating ties between India and Uzbekistan

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The leaders announced the elevation of strategic ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to reflect the expanding scope and depth of bilateral cooperation.

A new coordination council at the foreign ministers' level will be created to direct cooperation across all sectors.

"We will establish a Coordination Council at the level of foreign ministers to provide direction to all aspects of our cooperation through close coordination," PM Modi also said.

Furthermore, he said that both sides will also elevate their existing joint commission from the level of secretaries to the ministerial level.

The two nations will also organise a bilateral business summit featuring industry leaders from both sides.

"Both sides will jointly organise a business summit featuring business leaders from both nations," he continued.

PM Modi at SCO summit

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Prime Minister Modi landed in Tashkent on Saturday on a two-day visit to bolster ties with Uzbekistan.

Following this, the PM is scheduled to travel to Kyrgyzstan from Tashkent to participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.