Urban local bodies polls underway in Rajasthan

According to that state election department, the polling started at 7 AM and will continue till 5 pm. The election has been peaceful so far, an official of the department said.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
Polling is underway in all 49 municipal bodies across Rajasthan.
Polling is underway in all 49 municipal bodies across Rajasthan.(File Photo)
         

Polling to elect about 2,100 ward councillors is underway in all 49 municipal bodies across Rajasthan on Saturday.

According to the state election department, the polling started at 7 AM and will continue till 5 pm. The election has been peaceful so far, an official of the department said.

A total of 7,944 candidates are in the fray in 49 civic bodies of the state. The election department said that a total of 33.69 lakh voters, including 17.05 lakh men and 16.01 lakh women, will exercise their franchise on Saturday. Counting of votes will be done on November 19. Election for chairman and deputy chairman of local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27 respectively.

