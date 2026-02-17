US ambassador Sergio Gor visits Indian Army's Western Command HQ with Indo-Pacific commander
Sergio Gor and Admiral Paparo engaged in discussions with Lt Gen Katiyar on operational preparedness and the US-India defense collaboration's role.
Updated on: Feb 17, 2026 6:32 AM IST
PTI
US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, on Monday visited the Indian Army’s Western Command headquarters and held discussions with Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar on strategic security dynamics along India’s Western Front.
”US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor @USAmbIndia and #USINDOPACOM Commander, Adm Samuel J. Paparo, @sjpaparo visited HQ Western Command and held substantive discussions with Lt Gen #ManojKumarKatiyar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, Army Commander, #WesternCommand, on strategic security dynamics along India’s Western Front,” the Western Command of the Indian Army said in a post on X.
The Western Command headquarters is located in Chandimandir in Haryana’s Panchkula.
The delegation was comprehensively briefed on the Western Front perspective, including operational preparedness, distinguished legacy, execution of Operation Sindoor and the pivotal role being played by the Indian Army in nation-building and strengthening regional stability, the post on X further said.
Meanwhile, Sergio, also talked about his visit in a post on X. “A great visit with @INDOPACOM Admiral Paparo and @westerncomd_IA. Our joint efforts are key to a safe Indo-Pacific. The U.S.-India defense partnership continues to grow stronger. Thank you for the warm welcome Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar,” he said.