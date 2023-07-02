Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar takes over as Western Command GOC-in-C

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar on Saturday took over as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command. Upon assuming the charge, General Katiyar paid his respects at Veer Smriti by laying a wreath. (HT Photo)

Upon assuming the charge, General Katiyar paid his respects at Veer Smriti by laying a wreath.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Katiyar began his military career in June 1986 as a commissioned officer in the 23rd Battalion of the Rajput Regiment.

He graduated from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, National Defence College, New Delhi, and National War College in the United States.

In a career spanning over 37 years, General Katiyar has served across a wide spectrum of operational areas in Siachen Glacier, along Line of Control, both in 15 & 16 Corps, and along Line of Actual Control in 3, 14 and 33 Corps.

The officer has served as an instructor in the Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. He commanded his battalion twice in Uri sect and at Taksing in Western RALP.

He has the distinction of commanding an infantry brigade along the western borders, Army Headquarters’ Reserve Mountain Division along northern borders and Mountain Strike Corps responsible for offensive operations.

His staff appointments include a tenure in Military Operations Directorate and Brigadier General Staff in Headquarters 3 Corps, Headquarters Central Command and Director General of Staff Duties in Army Headquarters.

Prior to taking over as GOC-in-C of Western Command, the General was the director general of military operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army. General Katiyar was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service in 2021.