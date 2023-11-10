Very important that India works with Canada in Nijjar murder probe: Blinken

NEW DELHI: The US on Friday called on India to work with Canada in its investigation into the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar so that the two countries can resolve their differences on the issue in a cooperative manner. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media after participating in the 2+2 Dialogue in New Delhi on November 10 (REUTERS)

US secretary of state Antony Blinken outlined the US position at a media briefing following the India-US 2+2 dialogue of defence and foreign ministers in New Delhi.

Describing India and Canada as the “closest friends” of the US, Blinken emphasised the need for the two countries to resolve their disputes.

“We think it’s very important that India work with Canada on its investigation, and that they find a way to resolve this difference in a cooperative way,” Blinken said, responding to a question on the message he conveyed to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the diplomatic row with Canada.

“But that really does go with Canada moving its investigation forward and India working with Canada on it. And that’s something that I’ve discussed with our Indian counterparts, including today,” he said.

India-Canada ties went into a tailspin after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in September that there was a potential link between Indian government agents and the killing of Nijjar, who was gunned down in the parking lot of a gurdwara in the town of Surrey in June.

Bilateral relations deteriorated swiftly; both sides expelled a senior diplomat each and India suspended visa services for Canadian nationals. The Indian side also sought parity in mutual diplomatic presence, forcing Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats from the country.

Referring to India and Canada as “two of our closest friends and partners, Blinken said the US wants to “see them resolving any differences or disputes that they have as a friend of both”.

When foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra was asked at a separate news briefing if the India-Canada diplomatic row figured in the talks with the US, he replied that New Delhi has been having a “very consistent conversation with all our friends and partners” on this issue. India’s position on this matter has been explained in detail on multiple occasions, he said.

“The thrust of our conversation with our partners [is] no different today than it is at any other forum – it is essentially that we have core security concerns,” Kwatra said, referring to a video issued by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a leader of the banned Sikhs For Justice, in which he threatened flights operated by Air India.

The video represents a “very serious security concern” for Indian interests, Kwatra pointed out. “We have made our position very, very clear to our friends and partners, and I think they understand and appreciate that sense of where India comes from,” he added.

Canada has informed India that security for Air India flights operating from Canadian airports has been enhanced. Canadian law enforcement has said the matter is being taken “extremely seriously” and investigated.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that there is still room for diplomacy to address the diplomatic row with Canada and that the two sides need to find a balance in the matter.

