US clears $670 million arms-related sales to support India’s C-17 aircraft, sop for Pakistan

The United States on Friday announced it had cleared the sale of support equipment and services related to C-17 heavy-lift transport planes to India worth $670 million and $125 million for Pakistan to pay a technical support staff of American personnel based on its soil for end-use monitoring of its F-16s.

The twin announcements, made three minutes apart Friday afternoon (the C-17 at 1:13 pm and about F-16s at 1:10 pm), were not a coincidence, but there was no clarity on their links to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent meeting with President Donald Trump during his three-day tour during which he tried to reset Islamabad’s relationship with Washington.

“The Government of India has requested to buy equipment for C-17 follow-on support, to include spares and repair parts; support equipment; personnel training and training equipment; publications and technical documentation; support and test equipment; US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement. “The total estimated program cost is $670 million.”

India will pay that money while the United States will pay Pakistan, a diplomatic source said, to pay Americans — government officials and representatives of F-16 manufacturer Lockheed Martin — stationed at Pakistan Air Force Air Bases Mushaf and Shahbaz to support and monitor Pakistan’s F-16s.

“Essentially no change in policy,” said a diplomat familiar with these developments. “No resumption of military assistant to Pakistan. $127 a paltry amount for (an) aircraft and is only for 24/7 monitoring.” One F-16 fighter jet can cost, according to reports, anything from $16 million to $21 million.

President Trump suspended all security-related aid to Pakistan in January 2018 saying it had only given America “deceit and lies” in return for that aid and, in fact, had hosted the terrorists that America was fighting in Afghanistan. That amount was said to be around $1.3 billion (or $2 billion to $1.6 billion, according to other accounts).

But the administration also built in exceptions, which were not as publicly acknowledged and discussed as the aid suspension. Here is what the state department said about the exemptions in a note to US congress on April 4, more than three months before the Trump-Khan meet: “Three FMF-related programmes have been exempted from the suspension — Technical Support Teams (TSTs), C-130 Sustainment and Refurbishment; and Communications Security”.

“The department will utilize … (these) funds to continue these programmes, specifically …” that note had said and gone on to mention the TST, and its presence in Pakistan Air Force bases Mushaf and Shahbaz.

The Technical Support Teams came into much public attention recently when Pakistan used F-16s in a raid into India and also lost one of them, as claimed by India. The TSTs provide technical support for the jets and also monitor their use as per the agreement.

