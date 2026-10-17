'Extremely distressing': PM Modi mourns Kolkata stampede deaths, assures all possible aid to victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the deaths in Kolkata stampede while wishing recovery to those injured in the incident. The prime minister assured of all possible aid to the victims. PM Modi expressed condolences over the deaths in a stampede in Kolkata.

“The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” the PMO said in a tweet on Saturday.

At least 17 people died in a stampede Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity puja pandal in Kolkata. The pandal was subsequently closed and so were some others that were registering a massive footfall.

Apart from PM Modi,