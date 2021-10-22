Top US dept of justice, FBI officials talk emerging crime trend with CBI in Delhi

Senior officials of the US Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) held a meeting with their counterparts from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi this week “to further strengthen law enforcement cooperation”.

Deputy assistant attorney general Arun G Rao of the US Department of Justice Civil Division’s consumer protection branch and FBI officials held talks with personnel of India’s premier investigating agency, a press release said.

The statement issued by the US Department of Justice said the top officials discussed means to combat emerging crime trends, including fighting rising telemarketing fraud.

They also affirmed their shared commitment to strengthen cooperation in combating crime, on efforts to probe and prosecute cyber-enabled financial frauds and telemarketing frauds, it further said.

The teams also discussed the need for continued cooperation in tackling emerging technology-based crimes through faster information exchange and evidence sharing, with a view to ensure security and protection of citizens of both jurisdictions, the release added.

