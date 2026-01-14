US envoy Sergio Gor presents credentials to Prez, says will advance shared priorities

NEW DELHI: US ambassador Sergio Gor said he will work closely with the Indian government to advance shared priorities in defence, trade and technology and to strengthen the bilateral partnership as he presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday. President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from US ambassador Sergio Gor at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi (Rashtrapati Bhavan via PTI)

Gor, a close aide of President Donald Trump who arrived in the country last week, presented his credentials along with the envoys of Austria and Trinidad and Tobago at an official ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Gor is the 27th US ambassador to India.

“I look forward to working closely with the Government of India and the Indian people to advance our shared priorities in defence, trade, technology, and critical minerals, and to further strengthen the partnership between our two great democracies,” Gor was quoted as saying in a statement from the US embassy.

He said it was an honour to “serve in India at a time of such promise and opportunity in the US-India relationship”.

Before assuming duties in New Delhi, Gor was assistant to the president and director of presidential personnel at the White House.

In an arrival speech at the US embassy on Monday, Gor struck a conciliatory tone against the backdrop of months of strains in bilateral ties over trade-related matters by emphasising India’s importance as a partner for the US and said the two sides were actively engaged for concluding a bilateral trade agreement.

He also unveiled plans for India to become a member of Pax Silica, the flagship American initiative to build a secure and resilient global supply chain for semiconductors and AI technology, by next month.

On Tuesday, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his US counterpart Marco Rubio discussed cooperation in trade, defence, security, civil nuclear cooperation and critical minerals during a phone conversation. They also discussed the next steps in the bilateral trade negotiations and a possible meeting next month.