US federal agency warns foreign nationals of visa fraud. Here's how to identify such scams

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a warning to international citizens over a surge in scams, where fraudsters impersonate government officials. The USCIS issued an advisory to foreign nationals over the rising visa-related scams.

In a post on microblogging site X, USCIS said, "Beware of people posing as USCIS officials & offering to serve as your supporter. USCIS officials will NOT contact you directly through social media platforms. USCIS will only contact you through official government channels."

USCIS did not pinpoint any particular incident, but its advisory comes at a time when there is a significant rise in immigration and visa-related scams, targeting those aiming to live, study, or work in the States.

In another warning on Tuesday, USCIS advised people to beware of companies that are offering jobs in the US from overseas or via email. "If you receive a suspicious job offer by email before you leave your country to come to the U.S., it may be a scam, especially if you are asked to pay money to receive a job offer," the agency's post on X read.

Immigration scam

There has been a notable uptick in immigration-related frauds.

This month alone, three Indian-origin persons were charged in connection with a scam involving fake job offers for H-1B visas, Business Today reported. The accused allegedly had submitted false applications before the USCIS, with fake job titles and salaries. This offence could lead up to a ten-year prison sentence if the persons are convicted.

In September, Ludhiana police had busted a massive visa scam racket. A case was registered against seven accused involved in the fraud which was providing forged educational degrees and work experience certificates to applicants seeking to migrate to America.

The accused would get the applicants to pay large amounts of money for fake documents and even assist them in showing high bank balances in their accounts to strengthen their US visa applications.

In August as well, a huge H-1B visa lottery scheme-related scam was exposed. The scheme, which is the US' biggest foreign worker employment policy, was being manipulated and exploited by staffing and outsourcing companies.

The scam, reported by Bloomberg, saw how in 2023, 446,000 people sought H-1B visas and only about 85,000 were available.

ALSO READ | Chandigarh police bust immigration fraud ring promising work visas

Recently, the Delhi Police also repeated a surge in such visa frauds, with over 100 fake agents being reportedly detained at India Gandhi International Airport in the first half of this year.

USCIS advisory

The USCIS issued an advisory to individuals and urged them to seek legal advice only from certified professionals. "Ensure the person assisting you is an attorney or an accredited representative working for a Department of Justice, a recognized organization. Nobody else is authorized to provide legal advice on immigration matters," the agency's statement was quoted by Business Today.

Additionally, the USCIS has provided a set of guidelines for identifying possible scams. The agency asks individuals to be cautious of:

Emails that look legitimate, but are sent by unknown people

Emails with typos and incorrect spellings

Emails that do not end with .gov and rather end with any of these - .net, .org, .com or .info

Suspicious emails that you normally do not get

Promises of quick benefit

Downloading or opening attachments from senders you do not recognize

Requests from USCIS to transfer money to an individual or pay fees other than through your myUSCIS account

According to the agency's portal, USCIS advises individuals to forward suspicious emails to its webmaster email box. The portal can verify whether the email is a scam or not, while also providing insights on how the scam can be reported.

Reporting immigration fraud

An immigration scam can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission by calling 877-FTC-HELP.

An individual can also report fraud on the USCIS Tip Form page or to the Executive Officer for Immigration Review's Fraud and Abuse Prevention Program by calling 877-388-3840 or emailing at eoir.fraud.program@usdoj.gov