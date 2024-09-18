Ludhiana: Racket issuing fake education, work proofs for US visas busted

Ludhiana police have registered a case against a group of seven accused involved in a large-scale racket providing forged educational degrees and work experience certificates to applicants seeking to migrate to the USA. The accused would charge hefty amounts for issuing fake documents and even assist applicants in showing inflated bank balances in their accounts to strengthen their US visa applications. Among the seven accused, three are from Ludhiana. Red Leaf Immigration and Overseas Partner Education Consultants named in complaint. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

The case came to light following an investigation led by a Special Investigating Team (SIT) formed under the orders of Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav following a complaint from Eric C Molitors, an overseas criminal investigator at the regional security office of the US Embassy in New Delhi.

The accused have been Amandeep Singh of Chhatt village, Zirakpur, his wife Poonam Rani, Ankur Kohar of Central Green, Ludhiana, Akshay Sharma of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Bathinda, Kamaljot Kansal of Mohali (owner of a Ludhiana-based consultancy), Rohit Bhalla of Friends Colony, and Kirti Sood of Barnala.

The complaint revealed that the visa consultants Red Leaf Immigration and Overseas Partner Education Consultants were involved in fraudulent activities. These agents were suspected of submitting false information on US visa applications to deceive the US Embassy and government.

The complaint highlighted five specific cases involving applicants—Simran Thakur of Himachal Pradesh, Lovely Kaur of Mansa, Harwinder Kaur of Jagraon, Ramneet Kaur of Nawanshahr, and Rahul Kumar of Haryana—who submitted forged documents, including educational degrees, work experience certificates, and bank balances.

The SIT, headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP, Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar, stated that the accused charged applicants for providing fake certificates and helped them show bank balances to convince the embassy that they had sufficient funds to support their stay abroad. One of the applicants Simran Thakur paid ₹2 lakh for a forged BSc degree, while Lovely Kaur paid ₹18,000 for fake bank balance documentation and a work experience certificate.

The investigation also found that the accused, including Kirti and Akshay, ran small offices that facilitated the issuance of these fake documents. Ankur Kohar, who owned Rudra Consultancy Service, helped arrange fake bank balances for applicants, allowing them to deceive embassy officials.

An FIR has been lodged under sections 318(4) (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), and section 24 Immigration Act at Division number 5 police station.

Sub-Inspector Dharampal who is investigating the case said that the police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused.