US health minister calls for global action on health crises, medicinal access

US health minister Xavier Becerra on Friday advocated for international collaboration in confronting health crises and said that the safety of America is intrinsically linked to the safety of the world. US Health Minister Xavier Becerra (PTI)

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the G20 Health Ministers’ Meet, he said, “No one is safe in America until everyone is safe in the world. Perhaps the thing we learned best from COVID is we can’t just do it for our own families, our own communities. We have to do it for everyone. I think Covid has taught us that we have to work together… we don’t exclude anyone… only because we come up with vaccines doesn’t mean we’ll be safe if no one else gets it.”

The health minister delved into the intricate collaboration between the US and India in the pharmaceutical domain. “We depend on India, India depends on us, and together we can flourish,” he said.

He accentuated the ongoing discussions and collaborations between the two nations to mitigate potential supply chain bottlenecks, thereby guaranteeing a steady supply of critical medications.

“We want to ensure that the thread from the very beginning to the very end is never severed,” he said.

This is precisely where our robust alliances with nations like India play a pivotal role, he said. “They empower us to ensure the availability of essential medicines for our citizens while concurrently bolstering the capacity of countries like India to extend their reach beyond their borders,” the health minister added.

In response to queries regarding recent quality concerns surrounding Indian pharmaceutical products, including cough syrups, Becerra emphasised the utmost importance of transparent and universally recognised standards.

He expressed a genuine commitment to fostering deeper collaboration, thereby ensuring that Indian pharmaceutical companies meet the rigorous standards set by the US for pharmaceutical exports.

The US standards are transparent, he said, adding that his country wants India to continue to be a “good partner in the exchange of pharmaceuticals”. “That requires Indian companies to meet US standards if they wish to export to us,” Becerra said.

The health minister said that India is one of the most important partners in maintaining drug supply across the world.

“India is at a crucial and much stronger juncture today than what it was a few decades ago and we are looking at seeing it expand its capacity,’’ he said.

The US seeks deeper cooperation and standardisation of drugs that would make it possible to have Indian-manufactured drugs accepted by everyone across the world, he added.

Becerra further explained the challenges posed by the affordability and accessibility of medicines, underlining the shared responsibility to ensure high-quality healthcare solutions reach individuals, both domestically and on a global scale.

As concerns loom over potential disruptions in the supply chain of vital medicines, particularly cancer drugs, minister Becerra said: “That’s one of the reasons why Commissioner (Robert) Califf of the Food and Drug Administration is coming to India because we don’t want to see any shortage of supply of any medicines. What we’re finding is that in most cases, the material to make those pharmaceuticals is available, but there’s usually some break in the supply chain.”

When asked about their commitment to the G20 outcomes and the specific areas of focus, Becerra said, “Perhaps most importantly for us in G20 is to see progress that aligns us as a global community, not just as G20 nations, but as a world community, ready to commit to a protocol for effectively addressing future threats, be it pandemics or other challenges. This is just a growing step, and we applaud India on the success of this G20 in moving us closer to being able to come together for that.”

The US participation in the G20 meeting was a clear signal of the deepening relationship with India, saying it would pay dividends for both countries, said Becerra.

Regarding the convergence of global health and climate change concerns in the context of a climate-resilient healthcare system, the minister expressed his appreciation for India’s prioritisation of this issue. “India’s emphasis on tackling climate change resonates deeply. Climate change transcends borders; it’s a pivotal issue for India and beyond. When global leaders set agendas, it acts as a beacon for others to follow suit. We can’t solve the issue of climate change just in the US or India. And so that’s why it’s so important when you start to get the major centres of political gravity working together. India’s commitment to climate change influences other nations. By prioritizing climate change, India ignites a momentum that enables us to broaden our capabilities and strengthen the relationships that drive tangible progress.”