‘Historic bond’: Trump's big shoutout to US-India ties on Republic Day

His remarks were shared by the US Embassy in India in a post on X.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies,” Donald Trump said in his Republic Day greetings to India.

India on Monday celebrated its 77th Republic Day , marking the day country's Constitution came into force in 1950, shaping India into the world's largest democracy.

United States' Republic Day wish for India carried a shoutout by President Donald Trump to what it described as the “historic bond” between the two countries, world's oldest democracies.

Earlier on Monday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday extended greetings on the 77th Republic Day celebrations of India. He said that he was honoured to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time and called the sight of the US-made aircraft flying in the "Indian sky" a powerful symbol of the growing US-India strategic partnership.

Through his official X post, the US Ambassador to India said, "Happy Republic Day, India! Honored to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time, a celebration of India's Constitution and democratic spirit. Thrilled to see the U.S.-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the U.S.-India strategic partnership."

India and US relations have seen their ups and downs over the last year, the latter mainly due to tariffs imposed by Donald Trump on Indian imports followed by multiple threats of increasing the duties for Russian oil purchase.

India has called US tariffs unjustified, maintaining that it would take all necessary steps to protect India's interests and economic security.

In first response to the tariffs that were announced in August last year, India had said that the “targeting” is unjustified and unreasonable and that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.