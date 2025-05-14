US official snubs Pakistani journalist's false claim on India blocking peace deal: 'Our focus is...'

A US State Department official shut down a Pakistani journalist for falsely alleging that India attempted to block the peace deal between the two countries in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor and Pakistan's retaliatory drone attacks. US Department of State official Thomas Pigott ignored the accusations by the Pakistani journalist,(www.state.gov)

During a press briefing by Principal Deputy Spokesperson Thomas ‘Tommy’ Pigott on Wednesday, a Pakistani journalist heaped praises on US President Donald Trump for brokering a ceasefire deal between the two nations while alleging the Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not welcome the peace accord.

"Pakistan welcomed President Trump efforts for bringing the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and they believe that President Trump could win a Nobel Peace Prize if he were to bring peace between Pakistan and India on Kashmir issue. But Prime Minister Modi did not welcome this effort. Does that disappoint this building at all, the attitude of Narendra Modi of not welcoming this peace deal?" he asked in his question.

‘The President has spoken’

US Department of State official Thomas Pigott ignored the accusations and reiterated that the US was only focusing on the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

"That is what we are happy to see. And we want to see a ceasefire be maintained, and we want to encourage direct communication. Our focus is the ceasefire. Our focus is on encouraging direct communication. That’s where our focus is going to remain. The President has spoken on this. President Trump is a peacemaker. He’s a peacemaker. He values peace," Pigott replied.

The US official was also asked by an Indian journalist about Pakistani leadership's likely commitment on dismantling terror infrastructure in the country. He replied that while he could not share details about private diplomatic conversations, the US welcomes the ceasefire reached between India and Pakistan and is working to maintain peace between the two nations.

When asked if US would be sending a team to Pakistan following the reports of nuclear radiation leaks at some secure Pakistani sites, Pigott stated that he had no updates to share.