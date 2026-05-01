US places India on priority watch list for Intellectual Property rights. What it means

The United States has placed India on its 2026 priority watch list for intellectual property rights. The designation, outlined in a report by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Thursday, flags persistent concerns over IP protection and enforcement. US flags persistent IP concerns, keeps India on priority watch list. (PTI)

“India remains one of the world’s most challenging major economies with respect to the protection and enforcement of IP,” the report said.

The annual report reviews how effectively US trading partners safeguard IP rights such as patents, copyrights and trademarks. This year, six countries, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Russia and Venezuela, were placed on the list.

Why India is on the list The US said India has made some progress on intellectual property (IP) protection, but several issues remain. It cited problems in the patent system, including delays, strict rules leading to rejections, and the possibility of revocations.

The report also pointed to weak enforcement, with continued piracy and counterfeiting and limited coordination among agencies. The US raised concerns about high import duties on IP-related products and gaps in protection of trade secrets and test data. It also noted delays in legal processes, including trademark and copyright cases.

“The US intends to continue to engage with India on IP matters, including through US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations and the TPF’s Intellectual Property Working Group,” the report said.

Vietnam sees maximum scrutiny Vietnam was named a Priority Foreign Country (PFC), the most severe classification under US trade law, for the first time in over a decade. This tag is reserved for countries with the “most egregious” IP-related practices that harm American businesses, according to the USTR.

The designation triggers a decision within 30 days on whether to launch a formal probe under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which could lead to trade actions if concerns remain unresolved.

The US said Vietnam has failed to make “meaningful progress” in negotiations and has not engaged in good faith on strengthening IP protections, despite multiple rounds of bilateral discussions since 2020.

Shifts in rankings Argentina and Mexico were moved to the Watch List after improvements, the European Union was added, and Bulgaria was removed.

A total of 19 countries, including Pakistan, Turkey and Brazil, are now on the watch list.

The USTR said it will use enforcement tools to address unfair trade practices and expects countries to fix gaps in their IP systems.