US President Joe Biden to commend PM Modi for G20 leadership on Delhi visit

US President Joe Biden will travel to India on Thursday for the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9-10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden. (AP)

During his visit, he will commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, the White House announced in a statement.

During his visit to India, Biden will participate in the G20 Summit, where he and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including the clean energy transition and combatting climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks.

Biden "will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 10 following his participation in the G20 Summit in New Delhi."

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi scheduled to be held on September 9-10 will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and the United States and the European Union. The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.