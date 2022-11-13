Home / India News / 'US supports India G-20 presidency': Jaishankar, Blinken meet; discuss Ukraine

'US supports India G-20 presidency': Jaishankar, Blinken meet; discuss Ukraine

india news
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 01:26 PM IST

India is set to preside over the G-20 presidency from December 1. PM Modi - earlier this week - had unveiled the logo and theme.

S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet in Cambodia. (Twitter)
S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet in Cambodia. (Twitter)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

The United States supports India's G-20 presidency, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted on Sunday as he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Cambodia on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit. Both the leaders tweeted about the meeting and shared the details of the discussions.

The war in Ukraine - set to complete nine months in a few days - was among the key issues that the two leaders discussed. “A good meeting with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Discussed Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, energy, G20 and bilateral relations,” Foreign Minister Jaishankar wrote in a tweet. He is accompanying Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, who is leading the India delegation for the 19th ASEAN-India Summit in Cambodia's Phnom Penh.

"I met Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on the margins of the @ASEAN summit today in Phnom Penh to discuss ongoing efforts to expand our partnership & mitigate the effects of Russia’s war on Ukraine. The U.S. supports India’s G20 Presidency," wrote Blinken on Twitter, along with photographs of the two leaders and hashtag - #USIndiaAt75.

India will preside over the G-20 Summit from December 1. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, website and theme of India's G-20 Presidency. “Notion of universal brotherhood is being reflected via the G-20 logo. The lotus in the logo of G-20 is a symbol of hope in these tough times," the Prime Minister said in a virtual address.

"G20 Presidency is not merely a diplomatic meeting for India, it is a new responsibility and a measure of the world’s trust in India," he further added.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar had also met UN chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
g20 antony blinken jaishankar + 1 more
g20 antony blinken jaishankar

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out