US tariffs will ruin our economy: Oppn corners Modi govt

Several Opposition leaders on Thursday attack the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government over the imposition of 27% reciprocal tariff on Indian exports by the US, with Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi saying the Donald Trump administration’s move is going to “completely devastate” the Indian economy, particularly sectors like the auto industry, pharmaceuticals and agriculture. US President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order after delivering remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled "Make America Wealthy Again" at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025. (AFP)

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, leader of the Opposition Gandhi sought to know from the Centre what is it doing about the imposition of reciprocal tariffs.

“Our ally has suddenly decided to impose a 26% tariff, which will devastate our economy. Our auto industry, pharmaceutical industry, and agriculture are all in line,” Gandhi said.

Targeting the BJP-led NDA government on its foreign policy, the former Congress president recalled his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s stance on it.

“Somebody once asked Indira Gandhi ji — ‘In the matter of foreign policy you lean left or you lean right’, and Indira Gandhi ji answered ‘I don’t lean left or right, I stand straight. I am Indian and I stand straight’,” Gandhi said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also took a swipe at PM Modi, saying the imposition of additional tariff on India by America shows that US leadership is a businessman and “our customer” fell into his trap.

“Their friendship of hugging, laughing, ‘once again Trump’ slogan shows that America is a businessman and our customer got trapped,” the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha told reporters in Parliament complex, adding the party will issue a detailed statement on the issue.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking an immediate discussion on the issue, stressing the “urgent and pressing” need to debate the economic ramifications of these tariffs.

He warned that the increased tariffs would severely impact price-sensitive sectors such as textiles, jewellery, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, reducing their competitiveness in the US market. “It is concerning that despite multiple rounds of trade discussions, an amicable resolution has not yet been reached. The government must take urgent diplomatic and trade countermeasures to safeguard the interests of Indian exporters and workers dependent on these industries,” he said.

In the Rajya Sabha, AAP lawmaker Raghav Chadha suggested that the government should withhold approvals for US billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet services as a bargaining chip to renegotiate with the Trump administration on the reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods.

Chadha said the increased tariffs could hit the country by “50-100 basis points in terms of GDP loss”. “Should we not withhold the requisite approvals for Elon Musk’s Starlink who is the visible part of the US administration and use that as a bargaining chip to renegotiate the Trump tariffs?” Chadha asked during the Zero Hour. “India rolled out the red carpet for the US, but in return, we got tariffs.”

Responding to the AAP leader’s suggestion, Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised his consumer-centric approach, saying: “I am company agnostic, I am citizen-centric.”

Outlining the government’s role in providing cutting-edge technology to Indian consumers while maintaining strict security protocols, Scindia added: “It is my job to provide every opportunity and available technology in the world to every single consumer in the country.”

Reacting to the development, former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said the Centre should have taken people into confidence about the “impending danger” of US tariffs and the steps being taken to alleviate it. He added that both Houses of Parliament should have set aside all other business to hold discussions on the tariff issue.

“The prime minister, finance minister and external affairs minister should have taken the country into confidence and informed about the steps to mitigate the effects. Had they taken such a stand, my party would have supported the government,” he told reporters in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said the Centre must take a “tough stand” against the US administration’s move, while taking a potshot at “Modi-Trump” friendship.

“He (Trump) says one term, ‘great man,’ and they (BJP) start beating drums. Look at what the US has reduced the ‘great man’ to. We will have to take a tough stand… Despite having an expert as the minister of external affairs, the US continues to ridicule us time and again,” Sawant told ANI.

Speaking on the issue, BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said India is an independent country with an “independent foreign policy” and it will not come under anybody’s pressure.

“India is the world’s fifth largest economy. The country has implemented measures for self-reliance and self-employment. It is now moving ahead firmly. If a country is framing its policy, then India will also frame its policy,” he told PTI in Parliament complex.

BJP lawmaker Praveen Khandelwal said the Centre is expected to take measures considering the broader implications.

“Our government will certainly take some steps, keeping the implications in mind,” the Lok Sabha MP from Chandni Chowk told ANI. “Our bilateral trade discussions with America are also ongoing. I believe that the tariffs they have imposed must have been applied from a certain perspective. Our government must be considering this matter and engaging in discussions with the Trump administration to minimise its impact on India-US business relations.”

(With inputs from agencies)