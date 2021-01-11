US welcomes Lakhvi conviction, seeks action for 26/11
The US has welcomed the conviction of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi on charges of terror financing but called on Pakistan to prosecute him for his alleged role in masterminding the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
A Pakistani anti-terrorism court convicted and sentenced Lakhvi on Friday, though India dismissed the development as a “farcical” action made with an eye on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
“We are encouraged by the recent conviction of Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi. However, his crimes go far beyond financing terrorism,” the US state department’s bureau of South and Central Asian affairs said on Twitter.
“Pakistan should further hold him accountable for his involvement in terrorist attacks, including Mumbai attacks,” it added.
Lakhvi was arrested soon after the carnage in Mumbai in November 2008 on charges of planning, supporting and financing the attacks in India’s financial hub that killed 166 people, including six American nationals. There has been little progress in Pakistan’s efforts to prosecute Lakhvi and six other accused in the case despite evidence provided by witnesses.
The LeT commander was freed on bail in the Mumbai attacks case in 2015 and reports had suggested that he had been playing an active role in guiding the UN-designated terror group’s operations even from jail.
The Pakistani anti-terrorism court found Lakhvi guilty under three sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act for running a dispensary to raise funds for terror financing. This was the first time Lakhvi has been convicted of a terrorism-related offense. However, a spokesman for the Counter-Terrorism Department of Pakistan’s Punjab province told media he was arrested for terror financing and not for any “specific militant attack”.
The external affairs ministry called for “credible action” by Pakistan against terror groups.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC extends relief to Sonu Sood in 'illegal' construction case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will not do that’: Farmers' unions’ to Supreme Court on Jan 26 tractor march
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh undertakes 3rd Covid vaccine dry run today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh to announce minimum support prices for kodo-kutki millets
- The kodo and kutki millets are grown mostly by tribals of Bastar and in other parts of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic passenger traffic growing steadily towards pre-Covid numbers: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Interstate online fraud racket busted, 16 arrested in Gaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Kuch din ruko, yaar': Chhattisgarh CM to student on reopening schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC extends protection from arrest of Kangana Ranaut till Jan 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu in Delhi: NDMC forms rapid response team for field inspections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If Centre doesn't want to stay farm laws' implementation, we will: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K witnessed 63.93% decrease in terrorist incidents in 2020: Home ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC restrains police from issuing fresh summons to Kangana Ranaut, sister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Yes, we didn't allow Haryana CM to hold rally': Farmers union chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan to White Revolution: Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India returns Chinese soldier who strayed into Pangong Tso area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox