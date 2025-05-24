Use Goa’s elaborate road infrastructure to attract more tourists: Nitin Gadkari

PANAJI: Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday asked the Goa government to use the state’s road infrastructure built by the central government to attract more tourists and promote infrastructure such as the viewing towers. Cortalim: Union minister Nitin Gadkari lays the foundation stone for an observatory tower and viewing galleries atop the New Zuari Bridge in the presence of Goa CM Pramod Sawant and Union minister Shripad Naik (PTI)

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of observatory tower and viewing gallery to be built atop the new cable-stayed bridge across River Zuari in Goa, the minister said the project was the fulfilment of his dream to have iconic infrastructure like the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“Goa receives lakhs of foreign tourists a year. It is the primary destination for charter tourists in India. The state must use the infrastructure to draw even more tourists to its shores,” Gadkari said, adding that the newly built roads and highways will allow the state to host more tourists without traffic jams.

Gadkari also spoke about the proposed ring road around Goa that will ensure that vehicles on the Maharashtra-Karnataka route don’t have to drive through Goa’s core areas. “We are doing a detailed study and once the alignment is finalised, the work can begin. ₹11,000 to 12,000 crore will be set aside for the project. It is our desire to have this and once this is completed, I’m confident that all Goa’s infrastructure demands will be fulfilled,” he said.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said the observatory tower were “a monumental leap in Goa’s tourism and infrastructure landscape.”

“This visionary project, inspired by global landmarks and rooted in Goan heritage. Standing 125 meters above sea level, this first-of-their-kind tower in India will offer a breathtaking 360-degree view, world-class dining, art galleries, and immersive cultural experiences, all while generating jobs and driving local economic growth,” he said.

The tower will host art galleries, a revolving restaurant as well as an observatory and viewing towers to allow the state to hold events and shows atop a unique location. The minister called on the state government to hold a competition to design the interiors in a manner that “Goa-nises” the experience for visitors. “You could have a gallery in honour of the state’s freedom fighters as well as another dedicated to Goa’s history,” Gadkari said.