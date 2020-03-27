e-paper
Use ‘Jal Gamcha’ as alternative to face masks, says Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura has no positive case of coronavirus so far but around 950 people are currently quarantined at home.

india Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:13 IST
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday asked people to use ‘Jal Gamcha’, a traditional Bengali towel as an alternative to face-masks which are running short in the market.

‘Jal Gamcha’ or ‘Gamcha’ is used as a bath towel in Tripura, West Bengal and Bihar.

Deb asked people to carry the ‘Jal Gamcha’ on their shoulders at all times during the lockdown period.

“We all have this ‘Jal Gamcha’ in our homes. Please keep this on your shoulder at all times and use it to wrap your face. It will give you safety. It is not true that people will get infected with coronavirus if they don’t wear masks. Masks are a must for the doctors, health and paramedical staff. Also, it is not possible to provide masks to 40 lakh people in the state,” Deb said in a video message that was circulated by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Deb also asked people to stay indoors and go out of homes only when required. Deb suggested some activities like, writing autobiographies, diaries or even a book to the people during the 21-days national lockdown period.

“If we write something, we might get many potential writers after three weeks. So, I appeal to all the people ranging from children studying in Class 3 or 4 to postgraduate students and also to the professionals, to remember the nice moments from your lives that taught you something and to write the history of your own life, write diaries,” he said.

After becoming chief minister, Biplab Deb penned down a book on the state’s last ruler Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur in 2019.

