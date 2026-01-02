Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion buzz grows after BJP appoints new state chief

After the appointment of Pankaj Chaudhary as the new Uttar Pradesh BJP chief, the long overdue expansion of the state council of ministers and changes in the organisation are next on the party’s agenda. These changes are most likely to take place after the festive occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14-15, 2026. Pankaj Chaudhary became the new BJP president on December 14. (FILE PHOTO)

The process of political appointments in commissions, boards, and councils will also begin soon, according to people familiar with the matter in the party.

The probable front-runners in the race for a ministerial berth are Rampur Sadar MLA Akash Saxena, who defeated senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s nominee Asim Raza in a bypoll in December 2022.

Saxena is the first ever Hindu to win the Rampur Sadar assembly seat. This assembly segment has more than 50% Muslim voters. The bypoll was necessitated after the SP leader was sentenced to three years in jail in a hate speech case, and subsequently disqualified as MLA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent presence at the wedding of Saxena’s daughter in New Delhi has added to speculation.

The return of Bhupendra Chaudhary, who demitted office as state BJP chief, to the state cabinet will most likely take place in this reshuffle. Before taking charge as state BJP president, Chaudhary was the panchayati raj minister. Mant MLA Rajesh Chaudhary is also said to be in contention for a ministerial berth in this reshuffle.

“Any change in the state cabinet will take into consideration the panchayat polls due early next year and 2027 assembly polls,” said a BJP leader.

The party’s organisational structure is in for an overhaul except the most important post of state general secretary (organisation),” said a senior BJP leader.

The present organisational structure of the state BJP comprises 18 vice presidents, seven general secretaries, 16 state secretaries and one treasurer.

Apart from this, six regional presidents and presidents of various organisations (morchas) of the party are also likely to be changed.

Those holding the post for the past several years might be given another responsibility and new faces will be inducted in the party’s organisation headed by new state president Pankaj Chaudhary.