Uttar Pradesh family names baby after PM Modi

A family in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district has named their newborn Narendra Damodardas Modi to mark the BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Mainaz Begum, a resident of Parsapur Mahrarur village in the district, gave birth to a baby boy on May 23 -- the day results of the general election was declared.

As soon as her husband Mushtaq Ahmed, who works in Dubai, came to know about it, he asked his wife to name the baby after Modi. “After exchange of greetings through a video call, he (Mushtaq) asked me to name the baby Narendra Damodardas Modi as his birth coincided with Modi’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls,” said 40-year-old Begum.

She was quick to get the birth registered in government record by sending an affidavit to the district magistrate. Her father-in-law Mohammad Idris submitted the affidavit to the district magistrate’s office.

Asked, Idris said, “Why should people oppose it? Modiji is our prime minister and this is something we take pride in. Secondly, naming the boy is our family’s decision.”

Panchayat department official Ghanshyam Pandey confirmed having received the affidavit from the family. “The affidavit along with an application has been forwarded to the gram panchayat adhikari. Soon, the name of the baby will be registered,” he said.

First Published: May 25, 2019 23:02 IST