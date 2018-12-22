Uttar Pradesh florist’s 6-year-old son killed by kidnappers, another child injured

Four men, who allegedly kidnapped two minor children of a florist in Sultanpur demanding Rs 50 lakh, killed the younger one, when police raided their hideout Friday, police said.

Superintendent of police (Sultanpur) Anurag Vats said Priyansh, 6, and Divyansh, 8, were kidnapped by four miscreants Thursday when they were returning from their school in Katra. Their father lodged an FIR after getting a ransom call.

When police raided the criminals’ hideout, the abductors attacked the kids with a spade, killing Priyansh and seriously injuring Divyansh. The kidnappers have been arrested. Divyansh is in ventilator support at a Lucknow hospital.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured stern action against the culprits and announced Rs 7 lakh compensation to the family.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 10:11 IST