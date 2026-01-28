UP govt suspends Bareilly city magistrate, orders probe day after his resignation

Bareilly: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended Bareilly city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri and ordered a probe against him, a day after the civil service officer resigned from service alleging a “complete erosion of democratic and republican values”, citing the new University Grants Commission (UGC) rules and the row over Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand being stopped from taking a dip at Magh Mela. In his letter, PCS officer Alankar Agnihotri stated that his decision was prompted by two key issues – the implementation of the new UGC regulations and the incident during the Mauni Amavasya bath at the Prayagraj Magh Mela. (Sourced/HT_PRINT)

The developments came on a day a senior Uttar Pradesh state tax department officer posted in Ayodhya tendered his resignation, citing “offensive” remarks by Swami Avimukteshwaran and against chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

ALSO READ: UGC’s 'anti-general category' rules, seer's Magh Mela dip: Bareilly magistrate vs UP govt | Explained In his resignation letter addressed to governor Anandiben Patel, Prashant Kumar Singh, posted as deputy commissioner in Ayodhya, said he was “deeply hurt” by the comments made by the Shankaracharya in Prayagraj, describing them as being against the Constitution, democratic values and the unity of the nation.

“In such circumstances, I am submitting my resignation in support of the government of India and the Uttar Pradesh government, and in protest against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Shankaracharya,” the letter said.

In Bareilly, the government suspended Agnihotri on charges of indiscipline, attached him to the Shamli Collectorate, and entrusted the investigation to the divisional commissioner, officials said.

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, divisional commissioner (Bareilly), said, “Following government orders, a probe has been initiated into the reported violations of the Uttar Pradesh Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999 by the suspended city magistrate.”

ALSO READ | Protests, plea in Supreme Court amid row over UGC rules | New regulations decoded But Agnihotri staged a dramatic protest at the collectorate on Tuesday, levelling allegations of harassment and caste-based abuse against the district administration and claiming a conspiracy against him. “I have already tendered my resignation to the governor and the Election Commission. I am not bound to comply with any government orders, and there is no question of me resuming duties at the Shamli collectorate,” said Agnihotri.

Terming the new UGC guidelines a “black law”, he alleged that they could vitiate the academic environment in colleges and should be withdrawn immediately. He alleged that the rules were discriminatory and harmful to students from the general category. He further wrote that the country no longer had an indigenous government, but one run by a “foreign public party.”