UP govt starts preparing list of prisoners a day after Supreme Court rap
The Uttar Pradesh government has started the process of preparing a list of prisoners who have been behind bars for over a decade after the Supreme Court took serious note of pending bail applications of 853 inmates earlier this week.
This list will be divided in two parts – one with details of prisoners awaiting bail for the last 10 years and the other of those waiting for more than 10 years.
“The Advocate General’s offices in Allahabad and in Lucknow have been entrusted with the task of expediting the legal process to ensure bail of 853 prisoners awaiting bail for over a decade,” said a senior official of the state government, asking not to be named.
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court in May this year had directed additional advocate general (AAG) to prepare separate lists where convicts have served 14 years, and those that served more than 10 years of their prison terms.
A division bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra and Justice Manish Mathur on April 29 observed: “We have put to learned AAG and the learned counsel for the High Court that a list should be prepared of all cases where the person has served out a sentence of 14 years and is not a repeat offender.”
The court had also observed that it should be legally explored whether bail could be granted in these cases at one go and cases could be remitted for examination under the Uttar Pradesh Prisoners Release on Probation Rules, 1938.
The Supreme Court on Monday expressed displeasure over long-pending bail applications in Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench. The top court has given two weeks to the Uttar Pradesh government to present the list of 853 cases with serial numbers, time spent in custody and cases in which the state is opposing bail.
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
