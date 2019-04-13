Uttar Pradesh has not tabled Lokayukta report since 2014: Official

The Uttar Pradesh government has not presented reports submitted by the state Lokayukta carrying its recommendation for action against errant officials since 2014, an official of the state ombudsman office said on Friday.

“Lokayukta Justice (retired) Sanjay Mishra met the UP governor to present the annual report for 2018,” said Pankaj Kumar Upadhyaya, secretary to UP Lokayukta. He said 22 representations and six recommendations for action against officials probed by the ombudsman were made.

“We have submitted reports against senior civil servants, former ministers end legislators, but we can’t reveal their names because of the secrecy clause in the Act,” said Upadhyaya, adding it could only be made public after they were placed before the two houses of the state legislature and this was not done since 2014.

He said the office disposed of 3,564 of 3,915 complaints it received in 2018 and was currently probing 1,233 complaints, including 882 pending since 2017.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 00:01 IST