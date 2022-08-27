Uttar Pradesh man arrested in Kerala for duping ATM users: Police

The Kerala police on Friday arrested an Uttar Pradesh-based resident in connection with a theft case.

The accused, identified as M Mubarak, had allegedly stolen money from 11 ATM users in Kochi in last five days, said police.

The accused duped ATM users and pocketed more than ₹1.50 lakh, said police. “His modus operandi was simple. He used to insert a small plastic tape-cum-scale at the money dispensing point and wait for people. Once the person used to complete all the formalities, money would not be dispensed forthwith and they used to leave the ATM counter thinking it was due to technical error. As soon as the person left, he used to step in, remove the tape and take the money,” said the police.

Police said in one of the ATMs in Kalamassery he robbed a person of ₹25,000 using this technique. Police said the exact amount he robbed was calculated after examining all complaints.

Police said they managed to identify him as he did not wear his mask in some of the ATMs. After many complaints surfaced, police kept a vigil outside the ATMs and waited for him. He was arrested from Edapally while he was waiting outside an ATM to rob his next victim.

Police said he was planning to go back to his state in a couple of days. “He seemed to have done extensive research on ATM machines of different banks and used to isolate his target. We will share his details with other states,” said a senior police officer of the district adding 11 complaints were registered in this connection.

A robbery case under section 390 of IPC was registered at Palarivattom police station. “More charges will be added later. The accused will be produced in a court tomorrow,” the police officer said.