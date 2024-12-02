Man booked in Lucknow for posing as IAS officer, threatening girl to marry him

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has been booked for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and threatening to kill a woman if she did not marry him, PTI reported citing police. The accused, Deepak Kumar, is yet to be arrested by the police.

The case against the accused, one Deepak Kumar, was filed at the Chinhat police station on November 30 on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's mother.

Kumar first contacted the victim, a LLB student, through WhatsApp in 2020, telling her that he hailed from Bihar's East Champaran district. He also sent her his Aadhar details.

As per the complaint, the accused claimed that he had completed his B.Tech from Haryana. He further said that he was selected as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, undergoing training in Delhi.

Later, the victim found out that Kumar, in reality, worked with a private company in the national capital and specialised in computer-related work.

He allegedly hacked girls' phones and threatened them to marry him. Kumar had already cheated two to three girls and a case against him was under investigation, the complaint revealed.

The LLB student's mother said that her daughter was not personally acquainted with Kumar nor had there been any discussions about marriage between their families.

Kumar had been repeatedly sending abusive and threatening text messages to the complainant's relatives in order to pressurise them for the marriage.

In greed for her property, he allegedly was trying to kidnap and forcible marry the LLB student, the complainant said.

The victim's mother also claimed that the accused had given several threats, including that he would pour acid or petrol on the LLB student and burn her alive if she didn't marry him.

Kumar also allegedly threatened to kidnap and decapitate the victim.

Police said that a case has been registered against Kumar under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and the IT (Amendment) Act.

However, the accused is yet to be arrested, police said.

(with PTI inputs)