Ex scientist, wife held hostage, robbed of 2 crore by men posing as courier agents

A shocking incident of robbery and hostage-taking occurred in Delhi's Rohini area on Friday, leaving a retired scientist and his elderly wife traumatised. The couple, residing in Prashant Vihar's F Block, was held at gunpoint by at least four men posing as courier delivery personnel. The robbers took cash and jewellery worth about ₹2 crore. Delhi police have formed multiple teams to identify and apprehend the suspects.(AP)

According to the police, the incident took place around 2:30 pm when the couple's son received a distress call from his parents. The suspects, disguised as courier agents, gained entry into the house.

Robbery and Assault

After entering inside the house, they held Shibu Singh and his wife Nirmala hostage at gunpoint, a police officer said.

The retired scientist resisted the attackers but was assaulted. The suspects made off with cash and jewelry worth approximately ₹2 crore.

“The suspects tied their hands and covered their mouths. They grabbed the cash and jewellery and fled the spot,” a police officer said.

Police Investigation

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel stated that multiple police teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the suspects. The police are analyzing CCTV footage, questioning daily visitors and individuals with access to the house, and suspecting possible insider involvement.

"The way the incident has happened, the police suspect the role of some insider or someone known to the family members," the officer said.

The elderly couple was taken to the hospital for medical examination and treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Rising crimes in Delhi-NCR

The incident comes just days after three men were arrested in Shikohpur for impersonating police officers and robbing unsuspecting commuters in Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The suspects used fake police communication recordings to trick their victims.

Police stated that the men would offer rides to commuters and then rob them at knifepoint, stealing cash, phones, and personal documents. They were caught after robbing a man in Manesar. Authorities recovered a Ford EcoSport, a knife, cash, and stolen documents from their possession.