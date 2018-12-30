Uttar Pradesh police arrests 19 people in Ghazipur cop’s death case

Police arrested 19 people on Sunday after 32 protesters were named in a first information report (FIR) over the killing of a policeman during mob violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, according to officials.

Head constable Suresh Pratap Singh Vats (48) was killed on Saturday when protesters threw stones at vehicles returning from the venue of a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vats was hit on the head by a stone when he went to clear a traffic jam. The protesters allegedly belonged to the Nishad Party, a two-year-old political group. They turned violent while demanding the release of four members of the party who were arrested over a blockade.

The head constable’s son said on Sunday that the police were unable to protect their own. “What should we expect from the police if there are not able to protect their own people?” VP Singh said. “What will we do with compensation? I lost my father. Such incidents have happened earlier in Pratapgarh and Bulandshahr.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state over the violence, saying law and order in the state had deteriorated. “Whether in the House or on a dais at a public meeting, the chied minister always speaks the same language and gives the same message - ‘thok do’ - (eliminate in an encounter),” he said at a news conference.

The incident comes less than a month after the killing of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr district.

He was shot dead during mob violence over alleged cow slaughter. The man who allegedly shot the Bulandshahr inspector was arrested last week.

In another incident of mob violence in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, protestors threw stones at policemen, injuring three men in uniform and an elderly woman, after the murder of a five-year-old girl allegedly by a 14-year-old girl came to light in the Akbarnagar slums of Lucknow’s Mahanagar area.

Apart from naming 32 protesters, the FIR in the Ghazipur violence also refers to 80 unidentified people for throwing stones during Saturday’s violence.

“The death of Head Const. Suresh Pratap Singh Vats in Gajipur in stone pelting is extremely tragic. So far 19 accused in 3 cases have been arrested, which include 11 in the case of murder. Strict action will b taken against those involved in violence under stringent sections of law,” UP director general of police OP Singh tweeted.

Additional director general of police PV Rama Sastry said that according to doctors, the cause of the policeman’s death was head injury. However, the post mortem report is awaited.

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal said the incident was unfortunate and that strict action would be taken against those involved in the incident. He said the law and order situation was at its worst during the Samajwadi Party rule in the state and it improved under the BJP regime.

Superintendent of Police (Ghazipur) Yashveer Singh said the police were trying to identify other protesters by scanning video footage of the incident.

Chief minister Adityanath has announced a compensation of ~40 lakh for the wife of Vats and ~10 lakh for his parents, the state government said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 23:27 IST