Uttar Pradesh to complete Covid vaccination of health workers by Feb 5
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to vaccinate 480,000 health workers as part of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 28 and 29 over 4,500 sessions.
Officials said they seek to complete the Covid vaccination of all the health workers by February 5.
In the earlier round of the vaccination on January 16, of the 31,700 health workers due to be vaccinated, only 2,643 showed up. On January 22, 15,00,000 were scheduled to be given the vaccine while 10,10,00 turned up.
Additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal said the state recorded 173 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday while 333 patients were discharged from hospitals. The state has 6,368 Covid active cases. With four more deaths, the toll from the pandemic in the state rose to 8,636.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament: Fewer regional party MPs may attend as they prep for assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi Adityanath calls for generous donations for Ayodhya Ram temple construction
- The Gorakhpur temple trust has donated ₹50 lakh and ₹51 lakh has been donated by Gorakhnath temple in Devipatan, said a spokesperson of the Goraknath temple trust.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Island tourism, deep-sea mining highlights of India’s Blue Economy policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Cold wave likely to persist over northwest India
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is former gangster Lakha Sidhana, accused of R-Day violence?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave likely to persist over NW India till Sunday: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 3 lakh people vaccinated on Day 12 of Covid-19 inoculation drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayodhya Dhannipur mosque complex layout ready for submission
- The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic cultural research centre and a publication house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address NCC rally in Delhi at 12pm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day violence: FIRs, blame-game, infighting mar farmers' protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Mexico reports 17,944 new coronavirus cases, 1,623 deaths
- India is currently conducting the world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, administering shots of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, Covishield, and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin.
Farm stir LIVE: NH-24, route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad has been opened
Beijing opposes New Delhi move to retain ban on 59 Chinese apps
- The ban was imposed last June on grounds of national security, months after the military standoff emerged into the open.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ministries at odds over NEET exam
- Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s proposal raised the hopes of thousands of students who were hoping to get two options.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swimming pools to movie halls, more curbs relaxed
- The guidelines for “Surveillance, Containment and Caution”, applicable for February 1-28, also said the civil aviation ministry may take a call on further opening up of international air travel in consultation with the MHA.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox