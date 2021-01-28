Uttar Pradesh to complete Covid vaccination of health workers by Feb 5

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to vaccinate 480,000 health workers as part of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 28 and 29 over 4,500 sessions.

Officials said they seek to complete the Covid vaccination of all the health workers by February 5.

In the earlier round of the vaccination on January 16, of the 31,700 health workers due to be vaccinated, only 2,643 showed up. On January 22, 15,00,000 were scheduled to be given the vaccine while 10,10,00 turned up.

Additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal said the state recorded 173 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday while 333 patients were discharged from hospitals. The state has 6,368 Covid active cases. With four more deaths, the toll from the pandemic in the state rose to 8,636.