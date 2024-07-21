Uttarakhand: 3 killed, 8 injured in landslide on Kedarnath Yatra route

Three people died and eight got injured in a landslide near Chidwasa in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Sunday. The incident took place on the Kedarnath route. Rudraprayag: Debris lies on a road following a landslide on the Kedarnath trekking route, in Rudraprayag district, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Also Read: Chardham Yatra 2024: Over 7 lakh pilgrims visited Kedarnath since May 10

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team arrived and immediately evacuated those injured. The bodies of 3 people who died were handed over to the district police by the SDRF.

Also Read: Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand govt bans VIP darshan; curbs video shooting

People suffered injuries due to the stones and debris falling due to the landslide.

Also Read: Kedarnath Temple trust head hits back at Shankaracharya over 'gold scam' claim

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami responded to the tragedy with a post on X. “The news of some pilgrims getting injured due to debris and heavy stones falling from the hill near the Kedarnath Yatra route is very sad," he wrote.

He also reassured people that rescue operations were still ongoing and that those injured would be taken care of. “Relief and rescue work is going on at the site of the accident, I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard. I have given instructions to provide better treatment to the people injured in the accident immediately,” he added.

The devotees were heading from Gaurikund to Kedarnath Dham. Over 26 lakh pilgrims, across India and abroad registered for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

More than one lakh devotees reached Kedarnath since the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham opened on May 10. So far, around 7 lakh devotees have visited Char Dham.

Earlier in the year, at least 20 people were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims from the Char Dham Yatra overturned in Rajasthan's Dausa. The pilgrims had been returning from Kedarnath to Badrinath.