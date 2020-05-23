Uttarakhand: 55-year-old cancer patient, who tested Covid-19 positive two days ago, dies

dehradun

Updated: May 23, 2020 14:03 IST

A 55-year-old cancer patient, who had been undergoing treatment at Rishikesh-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive two days ago, died on Saturday morning.

This is the second death in Uttarakhand of a Covid-19 positive patient, where comorbidity is the cause of death and not contracting SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease.

Ravi Kant, director, AIIMS, Rishikesh, said the lady patient, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, died due to cancer in the food pipe and not Covid-19.

The state health department’s bulletin reported that the lady died due to type 2 respiratory failure because of carcinoma in the oesophagus.

On May 1, a 56-year-old woman from Nainital district, who had tested Covid-19 positive at AIIMS, Rishikesh, had died, but the officials said a brain stroke that she had suffered earlier claimed her life.

A health bulletin issued by the state government had attributed her death to a less than normal blood flow to the heart because of the brain stroke.

Uttarakhand reported 20 new Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, as the overall tally rose to 173. Most of the new cases have been reported from migrant workers, who have returned to the hill state amid the easing of lockdown restrictions.