close_game
close_game
News / India News / Uttarakhand: Chamoli receives first snowfall of the season

Uttarakhand: Chamoli receives first snowfall of the season

ANI |
Jan 18, 2024 10:12 AM IST

Following a prolonged wait, Chamoli district witnessed the onset of snowfall on Wednesday. Significant snowfall was reported in key locations such as Badrinath Dham, Hemkund Sahib, Valley of Flowers, Rudranath, Niti Valley, and Mana Valley. Even Hanumanchatti saw a blanket of snow.

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], January 18 (ANI): Following a prolonged wait, Chamoli district witnessed the onset of snowfall on Wednesday.

HT Image
HT Image

Significant snowfall was reported in key locations such as Badrinath Dham, Hemkund Sahib, Valley of Flowers, Rudranath, Niti Valley, and Mana Valley. Even Hanumanchatti saw a blanket of snow.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather conditions have shifted in lower regions, including Joshi Math and Auli, with the likelihood of rain and snowfall in these areas later at night.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has invited sadhus at Uttarakhand's Badrinath Dham for the January 22 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple.

On Wednesday, VHP workers handed the invite to the ceremony to the sadhus sitting in meditation at the Badrinath Dham in the cold.

Notably, several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda are among those who have received the invitation for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

On Tuesday, India's batting talisman Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma received the invite.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya commenced on January 16.

General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said Ram temple will be open for darshan for the general public from January 23.

"The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On January 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to the public," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya. (ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News andRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On