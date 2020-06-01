e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand CM, 2 ministers quarantine themselves despite DM’s clean chit

Uttarakhand CM, 2 ministers quarantine themselves despite DM’s clean chit

The Dehradun district magistrate wrote to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat that neither he nor two other ministers would need to be quarantined as they were low-risk contacts of Satpal Maharaj who tested positive for Covid-19.

india Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:40 IST
Kalyan Das| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Kalyan Das| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Uttarakhand tourism minister Satpal Maharaj (in blue kurta) has tested positive for Covid-19 which sparked that the Chief Minister and others also needed to be quarantined.
Uttarakhand tourism minister Satpal Maharaj (in blue kurta) has tested positive for Covid-19 which sparked that the Chief Minister and others also needed to be quarantined.(HT PHOTO)
         

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and two of his cabinet ministers have decided to quarantine  themselves despite the  Dehradun district magistrate on Monday saying  that all three were ‘low risk contacts’ and  they just need to follow May 18 guidelines issued by the Centre, one of the ministers said.

On May 18, union health ministry had issued guidelines on preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19  in workplace settings, including maintaining physical distancing of at least one meter, using  masks, frequent hand washing, following respiratory etiquettes, self-monitoring, reporting any illness, whether in self or office staff.

After tourism minister Satpal Maharaj, four of his family members and  17 staffers tested positive for the deadly virus on Saturday, chief minister Trivendra Singh  Rawat and two Cabinet ministers Madan Kaushik and Harak Singh Rawat  were facing a  quarantine as Maharaj had attended a Cabinet meeting on Friday in which all three were present. On Saturday,  Mahaaraj’s wife tested positive for Covid-19.

Minister Madan Kaushik who is also the government spokesperson said, “On Monday, the Dehradun district magistrate in a written communication to the CM and two ministers, including me informed us that none of us will need to be quarantined as we were all low-risk contacts of Maharaj.”

“The administration has said that we can carry on with our work without being quarantined. However, as a precautionary measure all three of us have decided to go for  self-quarantine in our homes,” he said.

According to the DM’s  letter, the CM and the ministers are low-risk contacts  and they need to follow the directions and protocol issued by the Union health ministry on May 18 regarding the workplace.

Earlier on Sunday night, health secretary Amit Singh Negi had said that the department had sent a report of all those present in the Cabinet meeting under categories of high-risk contacts and low-risk contacts of the tourism minister to  the Dehradun district administration. 

“As per the evaluation, all the ministers in that meeting fall under low-risk contacts which means they didn’t come in direct physical contact with the infected person and were at a distance of one metre. Under such conditions, they don’t need to be put under quarantine but CM has voluntarily put himself in self-quarantine as a precautionary measure,” said Negi.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress on Monday demanded that a case of attempt to murder be registered against Maharaj while accusing him of gross negligence and posing health risk to others.

Garima Dasauni, party state spokesperson said, “Maharaj being in such a responsible position, has shown gross negligence. Even after a notice was out on his house for quarantine, he continued to meet people and even attended the Cabinet meeting where CM, other ministers and top officials were present.”

“All these people are responsible to handle the pandemic in the state but he has now put them at grave health risk. We demand him to be booked for attempt to murder case like the jamaatis were booked by government,” said Dasauni.

On May 20, the Dehradun district administration had pasted a notice on  Maharaj’s personal residence to put it in quarantine after two of his guests had come from Delhi. Maharaj had then said that the portion of his house which has been quarantined is not the one where he lives with his family but includes his office and guest room.

Government spokesperson Kaushik however, refuted Congress’s demands by saying that it should not pass such a statement when “Maharaj acted with full responsibility after knowing that he and his family members tested positive a day after his wife tested positive.”

“In political life, one has to go among the public to solve their problems or meet his staff members. In that one may get infected, which is unfortunate. But that cannot be termed as gross negligence as the Congress is saying,” said Kaushik. 

tags
top news
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
Telangana allows inter-state travel, but Andhra stops people at borders, says restrictions still on
Telangana allows inter-state travel, but Andhra stops people at borders, says restrictions still on
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In