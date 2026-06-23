Uttarakhand CM asks pilgrims to avoid rumours, says Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib yatras running smoothly

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday directed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements and facilities for pilgrims undertaking the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib yatra, while urging devotees and tourists to avoid paying attention to rumours or misleading information circulating on social media. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (PTI)

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Secretariat, the chief minister said devotees and tourists visiting the state are welcome in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and appealed to them to enjoy their spiritual journey in the peaceful atmosphere of the Himalayan state.

Dhami said Uttarakhand represents faith, culture and natural heritage, adding that maintaining harmony and ensuring the safety and convenience of pilgrims remains the state government’s top priority.

Action underway in Karnaprayag and Nagarasu incidents Referring to recent incidents reported from Karnaprayag and Nagarasu, the chief minister said the state government, administration and police are taking necessary action while considering all aspects of the matter.

He said action has already been initiated against those found guilty during the investigation and further strict measures would be taken based on facts emerging from the probe.

Dhami also warned against the spread of misleading and provocative content on social media, saying attempts to create divisions among communities would not be tolerated. He said legal action would be taken against individuals found circulating false or inflammatory information.

Hemkund Sahib sees rise in pilgrim footfall The chief minister said the Hemkund Sahib yatra is progressing smoothly alongside the Char Dham pilgrimage and noted that more than 40 lakh devotees have visited the Char Dham shrines so far this season.

He added that the number of pilgrims visiting Hemkund Sahib during the initial phase of the yatra this year is already 25,000 higher than the corresponding period last year.

Dhami said Uttarakhand is home to important Sikh pilgrimage sites including Hemkund Sahib, Reetha Sahib and Nanakmatta Sahib, which attract devotees from across the country every year.

Government stresses communal harmony The chief minister said respecting all faiths and traditions is an integral part of Uttarakhand’s culture and ethos. Referring to the principle of “Atithi Devo Bhava”, he said every visitor to the state is treated with respect and hospitality.

He said the state government would not allow any act that hurts an individual’s dignity or damages religious sentiments, adding that dialogue, harmony and mutual respect remain the best way to resolve issues.

Badri-Kedar Temple Committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi, Hemkund Sahib Management Trust chairman Narenderjit Singh Bindra, chief secretary Anand Bardhan and senior officials were present during the meeting.