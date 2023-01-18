Uttarakhand CM meets Amit Shah, seeks Centre’s financial aid for Joshimath

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met union home minister Amit Shah in the national Capital on Wednesday and requested financial assistance from Centre for relief and rehabilitation measures in Joshimath.

The chief minister requested the home minister for central assistance for the development of a drainage system, sewerage network, prefabricated transit shelters, permanent rehabilitation, new site development and housing construction for affected families in Joshimath.

Shah assured the chief minister of the necessary help to the affected people in Joshimath.

Dhami gave a detailed information to Shah about the emerging situation in Joshimath.

The CM informed Shah that Joshimath town is situated on the debris of a thick layer of old landslides.

Dhami said although the history of landslides and cracks in buildings is old, since the night of January 2, wide cracks were visible in the buildings and a complaint was received of water gushing at the rate of 500 LPM (litres per minute) in JP Colony.

Dhami said, so far, 25% of the area is affected by land subsidence in Joshimath which has an estimated population of about 25,000.

The CM said buildings registered in the municipal area are about 4,500, out of which wide cracks have been reported in 849 buildings.

“There are 250 families who have been shifted to safer locations. The survey of affected buildings is in progress. Sites have been identified for rehabilitation, whose geological testing is being done. Out of total of nine wards of Joshimath, four wards are completely affected. Also, eight central technical institutes are conducting scientific studies in the affected area”, he said.

The CM informed the union home minister that in August 2022, a multi-institution committee had conducted a survey of Joshimath and indicated the causes and remedial measures for land subsidence.

Dhami said that after discussions with various central technical institutions, it has been initially informed that there will be a need for extensive reconstruction in the area, with a final estimation to be received after the technical tests are over.