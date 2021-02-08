Uttarakhand disaster: JPVL closes Vishnuprayag hydropower project as a precaution
- JPVL has a 400-megawatt Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project with its barrage over the Alaknanda river, and the project's tail race tunnel discharging water in river Dhauli Ganga. The river water gushed in through the tail race tunnel of the project bringing with it the slush.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) has said it has closed its Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project (VHEP) as a precaution in view of flash foods in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.
In a statement, the company has stated that it has closed the power plant in view of flash floods on Sunday.
"On February 7 (Sunday), an unusual event took place in the river basin of Dhauli Ganga in District Chamoli (Uttarakhand) between 9.30 am and 11 am.
"Unfortunately, a glacier plunged into the Raine village of the district Chamoli, causing river to rise rapidly, leading to swollen river level for some time which caused damage to life, property and projects falling in direct contact of flow of the river," the company said in the statement.
JPVL has a 400-megawatt Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project with its barrage over the Alaknanda river, and the project's tail race tunnel discharging water in river Dhauli Ganga, it stated.
As a responsible corporate operating in Uttarakhand for over 30 years, the company said, "They are saddened by this tragedy caused due to events beyond the control of all and an act of nature."
The company explained that "sudden development of the 'Force Majeure' event led to the closure of the power generation."
The river water gushed in through the tail race tunnel of the project bringing with it the slush.
"We are analysing all aspects and assessing the time to bring back the project to its pre-closure status (operations were stopped at 11 am on February 7 due to this tragic glacier event).
"We remain confident that VHEP will resume operations after completing the cleaning and checking all aspects in a few days," it added.
The company also said JPVL is providing full assistance and assurance to the district authorities in relief operations and will continue to provide all humanitarian aid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mindless rampage on Himalayas in name of development must stop
- Chandi Prasad Bhatt, who was a Chipko movement leader, said projects like the Rishi Ganga hydel project, which bore the brunt of Sunday's calamity, should not have been given environmental clearance. Pointing out that the Himalayas are too delicate to bear too much human intervention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to be nominated to RS from Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar plans to set up 4 new universities, bills likely in Budget session
- One university will be exclusively for the medical stream, while another will be for engineering. At present, Bihar has nine government and six private medical colleges.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala BJP says Congress' promise to protect Sabarimala custom is 'poll stunt'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghulam Nabi Azad raises doubts over govt's intention to give statehood to J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sent names of 2.5 lakh Bengal farmers to Centre for PM Kisan scheme: Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh says Rafale induction ceremony cost exchequer over ₹41 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: JPVL closes Vishnuprayag hydropower project
- JPVL has a 400-megawatt Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project with its barrage over the Alaknanda river, and the project's tail race tunnel discharging water in river Dhauli Ganga. The river water gushed in through the tail race tunnel of the project bringing with it the slush.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Are we fools?’: Congress says ‘no substance’ in PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will be here again with huge mandate': Mamata Banerjee defends state budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to probe if Indian celebs tweeted over farm laws 'under pressure'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decline in Covid cases in J&K in January, trend continues in February: Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Significant reduction of heavy metal pollution during Covid-19 in Ganga: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We didn't think MSP was ending,' says Rakesh Tikait after PM Modi's speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 presented by Ambience: Dr VS Priya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox