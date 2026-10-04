Uttarakhand electoral base trimmed by over 10% post SIR; final list at 7.16 million electors

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday published the final electoral rolls for Uttarakhand after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The final roll has 7.16 million electors, reflecting a net contraction of 10.1% compared to the roll before the exercise. Udham Singh Nagar recorded the highest share of net deletions at 14% of its pre-SIR electorate, followed by Dehradun at 13.2%. (PTI/Representational)

Final roll records 10.1% contraction from pre-SIR list The final roll for Uttarakhand has 25,164 or 0.4% more names on it than the draft roll published on July 14, which had 7.13 million electors. This is the result of 129,872 additions and 104,708 deletions after July 14 during the claims and objections phase.

The final SIR numbers mean that most deletions under the SIR exercise took place in the draft stage itself, when 827,000 or 10.4% of the 7.96 million pre-SIR electors were deleted from the rolls. These electors were classified as uncollectable or ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate).

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“The draft electoral roll, published on July 14 after the initial phase of the revision, had listed 7,133,785 electors, comprising 3,723,614 men, 3,409,954 women, and 217 third-gender voters. The final roll, listing 7,158,949 electors, including 3,737,701 men, 3,421,036 women, and 212 third-gender voters, has thus registered a net increase of 25,164 electors compared with the draft list,” Uttarakhand chief electoral officer BVRC Purushottam told reporters.

He added that 129,872 new voters were included in the final roll after the claims and objections process, while 104,708 names were deleted.

District-wise deletions vary across Uttarakhand Udham Singh Nagar recorded the highest proportion of net deleted electors, with 186,315 names, accounting for 14.0% of its pre-SIR electorate. Dehradun followed with 182,016 electors, or 13.2%, while Almora recorded 50,887 such electors, representing 9.6% of its earlier electorate. Haridwar recorded 130,964 net deleted electors, or 9.5%, followed by Nainital with 67,588 (8.8%), Pauri Garhwal with 47,692 (8.6%), and Tehri Garhwal with 40,615 (8.0%). Champawat recorded 15,654 net deleted electors, accounting for 7.6% of its pre-SIR electorate. The corresponding figures were 17,772 (7.3%) for Uttarkashi, 25,295 (6.9%) for Pithoragarh, 19,616 (6.6%) for Chamoli, 9,159 (4.8%) for Rudraprayag, and 8,240 (3.9%) for Bageshwar.

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“The final roll includes 72,656 voters in the 18-19 age group and 1,22,892 electors aged 80 and above. The state currently has 12,543 polling stations,” he said.

During the claims and objections window, a total of 146,511 Form 6 applications (for new enrolments/shifting) and 193,890 Form 7 cases (for objections/deletions including shifting) were received. Out of these, 129,872 applications were accepted, while 16,639 were rejected. Out of the total Form 7-related cases, 97,186 electors were marked ineligible for the final roll, and among processed objection applications, 89,182 (or 92.22%) were rejected (representing 46.00% of the total Form 7 cases).