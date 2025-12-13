Goa SIR identifies 1,00,078 ASDD voters as enumeration phase completes: CEO

PANAJI: Goa’s electoral roll is likely to see the deletion of 1,00,078-lakh voters provisionally identified as ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate) as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) shifts from the enumeration phase to the final phase, chief electoral officer (CEO) Sanjay Goel said on Saturday. The aggrieved persons may file their claims and objection to the Draft Roll from December 16, 2025 to January 15, 2026. (Representational image)

As part of the enumeration process, the CEO said that 10,84,956 form representing 91.55% of Goa’s 11.85 lakh registered voters in Goa were collected and digitized

The number of ASDD voters makes up 8.45% of the 11.8534 lakh voters who were enrolled on the list according to Goel.

“The Draft Roll shall be published on 16/12/2025 along with the final ASDD list and the same will be available at the polling booths, ERO/AERO offices, Websites of DEO and CEO etc. The aggrieved person may file their claims and objection to the Draft Roll from 16/12/2025 to 15/01/2026,” Goel said.

Goel, however, said that among those whose forms have been received, 1,82,855 or 15.43% are cases wherein the present elector has not been mapped with his last SIR conducted in 2002.

“The EROs (Electoral Roll Officers) are presently assessing these Enumeration Forms (EFs) and the work of scrutiny of EF is underway so that mapped cases can be increased further by way of table top exercise. The EROs/AEROs shall be issuing notices to the unmapped electors from 16/12/2025 onwards and personally hearing the electors and obtaining supporting documents from them, if needed,” Goel added.

The EROs shall be deciding the cases after hearing the electors in the cases of unmapping and claims & objections and the Final Electoral Roll shall be published on 14/02/2026, according to the official.

Meanwhile, the CEO also said that they have received a list of 8,459 people from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), as people who have acquired Portuguese passports.

“We have sought details from three agencies viz. The FRRO, the Regional Passport Office and the Home Department. We have received the names from the FRRO and the Regional Passport Office. It is possible that there will be an overlap and many of these voters will be listed in the ASDD list. In that case, there is nothing further to be done,” he said.

“However, if they have submitted enumeration forms, either in the mapped or unmapped category, we will issue them a notice and be given a hearing based on which a decision will be taken,” he added.