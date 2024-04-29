Uttarakhand forest fires mostly ‘man-made’; ex-CM says ‘can't be controlled without…’ | 10 points

Despite bringing under control the blaze in several areas, the firefighting operation in Uttarakhand forests continued for the second consecutive day on Sunday. The situation remained dire in the hill state with eight fresh blazes erupting in the last 24 hours, prompting an extensive firefighting operation aided by an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter. The Kumaon region, particularly Nainital district, emerged as a hotspot for forest fires, with blazes raging at two to three places in Nainital district and at one place each in Champawat, Almora, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar.

Forest fire raging in Ranibagh area of Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Saturday night.