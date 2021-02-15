Uttarakhand glacier burst: 2 more bodies recovered; 151 people still missing
Rescue workers involved in the search and rescue operation in the 1.7 km tunnel at NTPC’s hydel power project in Tapovan have recovered two more bodies, taking the total death toll in Uttarakhand glacier burst to 53 till Monday morning.
So far, eight bodies of about 35 missing workers have been recovered from the tunnel.
About 151 of the total 204 people reported missing have yet to be traced. Chamoli district magistrate Swati Bhadauria said, “One of the two bodies was recovered at around 1.30 am and the other on Monday at around 7am, taking the death toll to 53.”
“Out of the total bodies recovered, 25 have been identified. The search and rescue operation is still on inside the tunnel where workers have succeeded in clearing muck up to 140 metres,” she said.
A team of another rescue workers is clearing sludge from another small underground tunnel beneath the 1.7km tunnel where about 30 of 35 workers are feared to trapped. The rescue workers had vertically drilled at the required depth of 12.7 metres to reach the smaller underground tunnel on Friday.
