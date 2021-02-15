IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Uttarakhand glacier burst: 2 more bodies recovered; 151 people still missing
Rescue workers in the search and rescue operation at the disaster site on Monday. (HT photo)
Rescue workers in the search and rescue operation at the disaster site on Monday. (HT photo)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 2 more bodies recovered; 151 people still missing

A team of another rescue workers is clearing sludge from another small underground tunnel beneath the 1.7km tunnel where about 30 of 35 workers are feared to trapped
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:08 PM IST

Rescue workers involved in the search and rescue operation in the 1.7 km tunnel at NTPC’s hydel power project in Tapovan have recovered two more bodies, taking the total death toll in Uttarakhand glacier burst to 53 till Monday morning.

So far, eight bodies of about 35 missing workers have been recovered from the tunnel.

About 151 of the total 204 people reported missing have yet to be traced. Chamoli district magistrate Swati Bhadauria said, “One of the two bodies was recovered at around 1.30 am and the other on Monday at around 7am, taking the death toll to 53.”

Also Read | ‘No new lake, it’s part of bigger one that caused Chamoli disaster’: Experts

“Out of the total bodies recovered, 25 have been identified. The search and rescue operation is still on inside the tunnel where workers have succeeded in clearing muck up to 140 metres,” she said.

A team of another rescue workers is clearing sludge from another small underground tunnel beneath the 1.7km tunnel where about 30 of 35 workers are feared to trapped. The rescue workers had vertically drilled at the required depth of 12.7 metres to reach the smaller underground tunnel on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Journalist Siddique Kappan’s family has alleged that he was innocent and has called for his early release.(PTI Photo)
Journalist Siddique Kappan’s family has alleged that he was innocent and has called for his early release.(PTI Photo)
india news

Journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on way to UP’s Hathras, gets interim bail

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:50 PM IST
More details awaited.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Chilkana in Saharanpur district in this file picture. The Congress leader demanded Disha Ravi's release on Monday. (PTI File)
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Chilkana in Saharanpur district in this file picture. The Congress leader demanded Disha Ravi's release on Monday. (PTI File)
india news

Priyanka Gandhi demands release of Disha Ravi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • Chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Delhi also demanded the release of Disha Ravi who has been arrested for allegedly sharing a ‘toolkit’ which according to Delhi Police had details about protests to be carried out across India over farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
india news

Greta toolkit: After Disha Ravi, arrest warrants against Nikita Jacob, Shantanu

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Their names are said to have surfaced in Ravi’s questioning after she was sent to a five-day police remand by a city court on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue workers in the search and rescue operation at the disaster site on Monday. (HT photo)
Rescue workers in the search and rescue operation at the disaster site on Monday. (HT photo)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 2 more bodies recovered; 151 people still missing

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:08 PM IST
A team of another rescue workers is clearing sludge from another small underground tunnel beneath the 1.7km tunnel where about 30 of 35 workers are feared to trapped
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb is facing opposition from dissident BJP MLAs.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb is facing opposition from dissident BJP MLAs.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
india news

Amit Shah said BJP has to win in Nepal and Sri Lanka also: Tripura CM

By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • The BJP sought to play down Chief Minister Biplab Deb's comment saying the party has been spreading Indian culture and philosophy in different countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh. (HT file)
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh. (HT file)
india news

Yuvraj Singh booked for casteist remarks during Instagram live session

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The FIR was registered months after a Hisar-based activist–advocate filed a complaint against the player for allegedly using the casteist remark during a live session with Rohit Sharma in June 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
'Give undertaking that users' private data not being shared', Supreme Court tells WhatsApp(Reuters File Photo)
'Give undertaking that users' private data not being shared', Supreme Court tells WhatsApp(Reuters File Photo)
india news

'Give undertaking that users' private data not being shared', SC tells WhatsApp

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:33 PM IST
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said, "People have grave concern about loss of privacy."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alok Sharma. (REUTERS)
Alok Sharma. (REUTERS)
india news

UK minister for COP26 in India to advance partnership on climate action

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:12 AM IST
During the two-day visit, Alok Sharma will meet senior ministers, business leaders and civil society to discuss climate issues and to prepare for the COP26 summit in November
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday. (@HasibaAmin/Twitter Photo )
Disha Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday. (@HasibaAmin/Twitter Photo )
india news

Disha Ravi’s arrest is an unprecedented attack on democracy: Delhi CM Kejriwal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:44 AM IST
A court on Sunday remanded the Bengaluru activist to five days in police custody over her involvement in the ‘toolkit case’ related the Republic Day violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
india news

Sikkim: Primary schools reopen as new academic session starts today

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:36 AM IST
In Sikkim, classes from 9 to 12 had resumed from October 19 last year while classes from 6 to 8 had restarted from November 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
Apart from bar licences, the wedding venues will have big wedding halls, guest rooms, lawns and other infrastructure.(AFP File Photo)
Apart from bar licences, the wedding venues will have big wedding halls, guest rooms, lawns and other infrastructure.(AFP File Photo)
india news

15 surrendered Naxals tie the knot at Valentine's Day ceremony

ANI, Dantewada
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:34 AM IST
A Naxal tying the knot at the ceremony said, "We fell in love a year ago while both of us were working as Naxals. I had a reward of 5 lakh on my head while she had a reward of 1 lakh. We wanted to marry back then but we were prohibited from doing so."
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP legislative assembly in session. (File photo)
UP legislative assembly in session. (File photo)
india news

UP trains MLAs for paperless House proceedings

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The state held a three-day training programme for legislators which concluded on Sunday. The training was to prepare the MLAs for the assembly session beginning February 18
READ FULL STORY
Close
This was Rupani's third political rally during the day in Vadodara.(File photo)
This was Rupani's third political rally during the day in Vadodara.(File photo)
india news

Gujarat CM Rupani to be kept under observation for 24 hours, says officials

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:22 AM IST
On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Nizampura area of Vadodara.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students planting trees as a part of Mega Plantation drive by the Ministry of Forest and Wildlife, Government of Delhi, at Issapur Forest, in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Students planting trees as a part of Mega Plantation drive by the Ministry of Forest and Wildlife, Government of Delhi, at Issapur Forest, in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

After Uttarakhand glacier burst, plantation drive conducted in J-K's Udhampur

ANI, Udhampur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Plantation drive was conducted to spread awareness among the people on the issue of deforestation and soil erosion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Price of petrol has increased 26 paise and the price of diesel has increased by 29 paise today - the seventh consecutive hike in as many days.(PTI)
Price of petrol has increased 26 paise and the price of diesel has increased by 29 paise today - the seventh consecutive hike in as many days.(PTI)
india news

'Development of only two': Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at govt on LPG price hike

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:00 AM IST
This is the third time since December that the price of LPG domestic cylinders has been hiked.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP